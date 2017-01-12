Recovery Of Stolen Assets: Nigeria Seeks Diaspora Support

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Professor Itse Sagay, has called for the support of Nigerians in diaspora for the recovery and repatriation of stolen assets.

Professor Sagah made the call in Abuja, at a joint press conference with the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora.

According to him, there is need to mount pressure on the international communities to eliminate some existing barriers to the repatriation of recovered assets to their country of origin.

One major goal that the President Buhari-led administration said it would pursue vigorously when it came into power in 2015, was recovering looted public assets.

The President Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade has made some progress, as several billions of local and foreign currencies were reportedly recovered as at May 2016.

At the press briefing, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri, explained why pressure should be mounted on countries that refused to repatriate recovered assets.

Other guests, however, emphasised the need to strengthen internal capacity to prevent theft in public offices.

There are over 748 billion dollars, recovered stolen funds in Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States of America and the United Arab Emirate yet to be repatriated to Nigeria.