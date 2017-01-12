Super Eagles Move Up To 50th In FIFA Ranking

Super Eagles of Nigeria, have moved a place up to 50th spot in the first football ranking for the year.

The slide movement, places Nigeria as the 7th best playing nation in Africa.

Senegal would head to this weekend African Cup of Nations as the best playing nation in Africa and 33rd in the world and are closely trailed by Cote D’ivoire in second place.

The Pharaohs of Egypt are third in the continent and 35th in the world, while Tunisia dropped to the fourth spot and are ranked 36th in the world.

Desert Foxes of Algeria and Congo Dr on the other hand, are ranked in fifth and sixth respectively.

There are however no changes in the world’s top ten teams.