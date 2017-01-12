U.S Ethics Chief Criticises Trump’s Organisation Handover Plan

U.S Ethics Chief Criticises Trump's Organisation Handover Plan Donald Trump’s plan to hand his global business empire to his sons before his inauguration does not match the “standards” of U.S presidents over the last 40 years.

That was according to the Director of the US Office of Government Ethics, Walter Shaub, who sharply criticized the plan.

Earlier, Mr Trump’s lawyer said the new trust would face “severe restrictions” on new deals.

Mr Shaub, however said the plan will not remove conflicts of interest.


