Ogun State Asks Senator Kashamu To Suspend Healthcare Centre Renovation

The Ogun State government has asked Senator Buruji Kashamu not to play politics with people’s health, insisting that health centres he is renovating require total overhauling and not renovation.

The demand was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Health, Babatunde Ipaye, issued against the backdrop of superficial repair carried out at Obada Primary Health Care Centre, Ijebu-Igbo in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the State by the lawmaker who is representing Ogun East Senatorial District.

The Commissioner affirmed that “what the state and our communities require is a technically sound approach to health care system” and advised the Senator not to play politics with the health of the people.

Illegal And Unprofessional Repair

The statement described the alleged repair as misplaced and unnecessary saying; “my attention has been drawn to the press statement from Senator Buruji Kashamu on the illegal, unprofessional and cosmetic repair of Obada Health Centre, Ijebu Igbo.

“Let me state from the outset that the claim by the Senator, that the project was a constituency project has been refuted by the Honourable Minister for Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and other agencies of Federal Government that should coordinate and monitor such projects”.

The Commissioner for Health further stated that 40 Primary Health Care Centres in the state required holistic approach and not cosmetic repair.

His statement is coming just as the government is embarking on a collaborative and technical support towards putting the health facilities across the State in an excellent shape.

He further indicated that the destruction of public asset and termination of health services without provision of alternate service point for over 250 registered antenatal patients should ordinarily attract significant sanction by the State Government, but for the decision of Governor Ibikunle Amosun led administration to tolerate opposition and pardon regrettable mistakes.

“The removal of the front wall of the health centre and replacement on the same old foundation and old roof without expansion of the existing space and without provision for health workers accommodation is not the kind of renovation our people deserve. Quality health service should not be treated as a political deceptive empowerment programme, ” the Commissioner stated.

Mr Ipaye in the statement said the health sector was one of the key areas in the country that must not be handled with levity, adding that the substandard repair without necessary approvals by the Federal, State and Local Government Authorities was suspicious and improper.

The Health Commissioner further emphasised that the State government remained committed to its plan to repair 40 Primary Health Centers including Obada Health Centre in line with the standard set by the Federal Government, saying that Senator Kashamu was welcomed to join hands with the State Ministry of Health to actualise the agenda of the State Government in the health sector.