Al-Makura Meets With Fulanis Over Border Clashes

The Nasarawa State Governor, Mr Tanko Al-Makura has met with leaders of the state Fulanis in order to find a lasting solution to the cross border clashes between them and Agatu farmers in Benue State.

The meeting which was held at the Government House had in attendance traditional rulers, heads of security outfits in the state and leaders of the Fulanis.

The governor appealed to the Fulanis to halt their movement to Benue State pending when resolutions will be made between the two states.

On their part, the Fulani’s have agreed to sheath their swords and live in peace.

The meeting is coming barely three days after a joint security meeting between the governor and his Benue counterpart Mr Samuel Ortom was held in Makurdi to discuss the way forward.