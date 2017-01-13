Delta Unfolds Equality Plan In Health Sector

The Delta State Government Contributory Health Commission says it has successfully transited from the free maternal health care scheme, to the Equity plan of the commission.

This is to ensure the continuity of free health services to residents of the state.

The Equity Plan is one of the three components of the state’s health insurance commission which covers free health services for pregnant women, children below five years and old people (geriatric services).

The scheme replaces the free maternal health care services which ended on December 31, 2016.

Speaking during an interactive session between the commission, members of the state Hospital Management Board and Medical Directors of government hospitals in Asaba the state capital, the Director/Chief Executive Officer of the State Health Insurance Scheme, Dr. Ben Nkechika, revealed that the new scheme had been in operation since January 1, 2017.

“Like the free maternal health care services, the equity plan is funded by the state government and its services are limited to pregnant women and children below five years in age, who must be resident of the state, irrespective of their places of origin.”

“The scheme, when fully established, will be extended to the 450 primary health centres, as well as private hospitals in the state, adding that the overarching goal of the state government is to bring health care services closer to its citizens” she added.

Pointing out the unique features of the new scheme, the director noted that the state government will make direct payments to the management of each hospital to cover for all the justifiable expenses it may incur in the course of running the programme, unlike the previous scheme in which money was paid to the Hospitals Management Board (HMB) and Drug Revolving Fund (DRF).

“With the new scheme, the State Contributory Health Commission will only take full responsibility for the health expenses of benefiting patients whose details are well logged in the enroll registration form, that captures the basic information of patients, provided that such patient (s) have paid the approved premium of the Contributory Health Insurance Scheme.

He maintained that the adoption of the equity plan is not intended to deny the access of citizens to health care services, but it is aimed at enhancing their reach to such facilities and services as soon as possible.

The Chairman, Governing Council, Delta State Contributory Health Commission, Isaac Akpoveta, urged resident doctors in the state to work assiduously towards the success of the programme, noting that its success will be a direct function of their activities.