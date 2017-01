The Australian open defending champion, Novak Djokovic, will face Fernando Verdasco in a mouthwatering first round match.

Spaniard Verdasco knocked compatriot Rafa Nadal out in the opening round last year at melbourne park and had match points against Djokovic in their recent clash at the Qatar open.

In the women’s draw, defending champion Angelique Kerber, will play 61st-ranked Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko.