National Development: Soyinka Advocates Religious Tolerance

Channels Television
Updated January 13, 2017

Wole Soyinka on BBOG activitiesNobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has condemned the killings in some parts of the country, which he believes have occurred in the name of religion.

Soyinka made this comments in Abuja on Thursday at a book presentation on religion and the making of Nigeria, written by Professor Olufemi Vaughan.

The event which was also attended by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, attracted a lot of other dignitaries.

Soyinka believes that in order for Nigeria to move on, and to ensure national development, there must be religious tolerance.


More on Local

UNDP Partners With Borno Govt. To Monitor NGO Activities

Rehabilitation Of Kaduna Airport Begins

Okowa Expresses Confidence In Sustenance Of Niger Delta Peace

Anambra Varsity VC Counters News Of Herdsmen School Invasion

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV