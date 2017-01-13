National Development: Soyinka Advocates Religious Tolerance

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has condemned the killings in some parts of the country, which he believes have occurred in the name of religion.

Soyinka made this comments in Abuja on Thursday at a book presentation on religion and the making of Nigeria, written by Professor Olufemi Vaughan.

The event which was also attended by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, attracted a lot of other dignitaries.

Soyinka believes that in order for Nigeria to move on, and to ensure national development, there must be religious tolerance.