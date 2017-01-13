NSCDC Calls for Public Synergy From Public To Curb Crimes

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has called for more information from the public to assist the corps to help curb crimes and apprehend criminals.

The Assistant Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Zone F, South-West, Mr Waheed Popoola, made this call while on a working visit to the Osun Command.

According to Popoola, unless civilians give security agents information, it would be difficult for them to identify and apprehend criminals invading communities and states.

“People living in a community and environment know each other and can easily identify strangers entering their midst.

“When they identify and report strange people in their communities, it will help prevent any kind of criminal plan or operation they hope to carry out.

“Our motto is defending the defenseless, but if we don’t get adequate and timely information from the public, it might be difficult to defend or prevent crimes.

“In a bid to prevent crimes and boost our counter-terrorism operations, we have to work hand-in-hand with the civilian population and other sister agencies.

“In our operations, we need the people to work with us, because we are like everyone, the uniform makes us different, we need the public’s assistance to curb crimes and apprehended criminals.” he said

Speaking on the issue of funding of the corps the Civil Defence boss said ” Yes we cannot compare ourselves with our sister agencies who have been around for a long time, we are just coming up.

We are grateful for the intervention of the Federal Government for encouraging the corp and that is why we give in our best to justify the efforts of the Federal Government in carrying out our duties” he said.

He said his men were performing well and that through synergy with other security agencies, the civilian populace are able to sleep in their homes with their two eyes closed