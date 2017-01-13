Okowa Expresses Confidence In Sustenance Of Niger Delta Peace

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed confidence that the prevailing peace in the creeks of the Niger Delta would be sustained.

The governor dropped the hint when the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Stuart Syminton, paid him a visit in Asaba.

The ambassador who was accompanied by top Embassy officials disclosed that they were in the state to see how to deepen their business relationship with the people.

According to Okowa, for more than four months, pipeline vandalism has not been experienced in the creeks, especially those in Delta State.

“We are doing a lot to ensure that we have peace and it is our hope that we sustain the peace, it is in our best interest to do so,” he asserted.

“We are looking forward to a peaceful and progressive 2017,” Governor Okowa reiterated, adding, that it is in the collective interest of all stakeholders for the peace to be sustained.

While commending the U.S government for doing business in Nigeria, especially in Delta State, Okowa assured investors that Delta State is safe for business, as people are friendly and accommodating to visitors.