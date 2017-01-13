PDP Issues Suit Threat To Kwara Govt. Over Inauguration Of Committees

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has threatened to sue the Kwara State government for inaugurating members of transition implementation committees.

The inaugurated members are expected to run the affairs of the 16 local government councils in the state pending when election would be held for the third tier of government.

The Chairman of the Party, Iyiola Oyedepo, however, believes that the action is “unconstitutional”.

The governor, who explained that the economic recession and the need to save cost, were responsible for the decision said: “Your performance in your previous positions has led to your selection but the truth is that you have been appointed at a time of great difficulty for local governments in Kwara State.

“The 16 local governments have various degrees of salary arrears, most have been unable to provide infrastructure projects due to reduction in federal allocation and previous inefficiencies in revenue generation and this cannot continue.

“I therefore expect you to treat these problems as paramount especially the payment of salaries of workers.”

Just An Empty Threat

In reaction, the PDP Chairman, expressed surprise over the fact that un-elected people would run the affairs of the council and threatened legal action against the state government.

“T.I.C. Is an illegality and unconstitutional and we have gone to court on it. We believe that section seven of the Nigerian Constitution says governance at the local government level should be elected and not selected.

“T.I.C Is not democratically determined and the governor cannot just decide one day to impose unelected people on the local governments.

“We also believe people have the right to choose who will govern them,” the PDP said.

While defending the party in power, the Assistant Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress, Suleiman Giwa, said the party was ready to face the opposition in court, insisting that there was nothing illegal in what the government did.

“If they say they are going to court, we will meet there, as the court is not ‘father Christmas’. That is just an empty threat. Certainly when we get to the bridge we will cross it.

“The APC-led government, is not afraid of court as we will put everything on the scale and the court will pronounce judgement on it.

“How can you be a judge in your own case for god’s sake. He is claiming that what the state government did is wrong, is he now putting himself in the place of a judge. We will meet in court,” Mr Giwa state.