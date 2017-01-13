Ekiti Resident Doctors Demand Implementation Of 2013-2014 Agreement With FG

Association of Resident Doctors in Ekiti State, southwest Nigeria, is pushing the demand of its national body that the Federal Government should implement the 2013-2014 agreement between it and the association.

The demand was made at a joint media briefing on Friday at the Doctor’s Lounge of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital in Ado Ekiti.

It also had in attendance members of the associations from the Federal Teaching Hospital Ido Ekiti and the State University Teaching Hospital in Ado Ekiti.

The associations through their representatives Augustine Ibikunle and Tunji Olaoye restate their demands to the Federal Government, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to make healthcare service affordable to every Nigerians.

“We are joining our national body to demand for the implement of 2013-2014 agreement with the Federal Government and related issues in the health sector,” Dr. Olaoye, who is the president of the Association of Resident Doctor, Ekiti State Teaching Hospital, said.

“This press briefing is in accordance with the national directives to sensitise members of the public on some very important issues affecting the association.”

The doctors are also demanding for the implementation of National Health Act 2014, payment of full salaries to all our members, appropriate entry step for house officers, appropriate placement of all doctors and pension deductions and remittance.

The National Executive Council meeting of the association is expected to also hold from Friday.