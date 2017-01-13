Resident Doctors Demand Implementation Of National Health Act

Members of the National Association of Resident Doctors have appealed to the Federal Government to implement the National Health Act or get ready for an industrial action.

At a meeting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, attended by members and leaders of the association from the south west, the doctors asked the Federal Government to find a lasting solutions to the lingering crisis in the nation’s health sector.

They said that if fully implemented, the act will effectively address the issue of medical tourism among others.

The doctors who dressed in black expressed their displeasure over the manner in which the Federal Government has been treating the issues of their welfare and conditions of service with levity.

” The system is dying, we are only saying that the government should know that we are crying before the system goes into extinction. The wearing of black band and suit is a demonstration of our mourning state, that is how we can explain the situation in the health sector before it gets to the point of no return’’

“It is sad we are going to find ourselves in a place that may be worst than countries where they never had medical institution, we can hardly meet the fundamental needs, running water, disposables that can be used easily. This is very pathetic’’

“I put it to you that the answer is very glaring, we do not have any option than to save an average Nigerian and in saving them, we may have to go through this extreme mechanism we do not want to go to.

‘’We do hope that government will listen, we do hope that the President will use his good office and his love for Nigerians to avert the looming danger’’ he concluded