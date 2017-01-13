Three Kidnappers Die As DSS Rescues Oil Company Workers In Rivers State

The Department of State Services (DSS) has rescued four oil company workers from their abductors in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.

A statement by the spokesman for the DSS, Tony Opuiyo, said the workers were rescued at White House Estate, Rumukwurushi, in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

It said the kidnap gang was led by Emmanuel Eyo, earlier arrested in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“During the rescue operation supported by the military, a staff of the Service sustained gunshot injuries in his leg while three members of the gang were killed in the exchange of fire. One AK47 rifle, one magazine containing 59 rounds of 7.5mm ammunition and three locally made pistols were recovered from the gang,” the statement read.

Giving an update on other operations of the DSS in other parts of Nigeria, Mr Opuiyo stated that in Rigasa area of Igabi LGA of Kaduna State one Alkasim Salisu, a Boko Haram member, was arrested.

The DSS spokesman stated that “Salisu had fled the military operation in Yobe State to settle in Kaduna where he and his cohorts had planned to launch attacks on select targets in Kaduna metropolis including the railway station”.

The Service also arrested one Kelvin Nwanaji, at Ojo, Lagos State, who had opened a Facebook Account in the name of the Director General of the SSS and has been using it to defraud members of the public, whom he promised jobs in the Service.

“His arrest was sequel to investigation arising from the misinformation in the social (news) media that the Service was recruiting. Further investigation is being undertaken to arrest all those connected with this scam,” the statement also read.

The service further urged Nigerians to disregard the falsehood as it was not currently engaged in any recruitment exercise.

“It should be noted that employment into the Service is conducted in the most transparent manner in line with laid down procedures and processes.

“While the public is advised to be wary of fraudsters who may use this opportunity to extort money from them, the Service uses this medium to ask that the news about recruitment be disregarded in its entirety,” the DSS added.

It also reiterated its commitment to providing a safe and peaceful environment for law abiding citizens and residents to go about their legitimate businesses.