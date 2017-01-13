Troops Arrest Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have continued their mop up operations around the Sambisa Forest area and its surrounding environment in Borno State.

On Wednesday, four suspected fleeing members of the Boko Haram Sect were arrested by Troops of 27 Task Force Brigade stationed in Bara, during one of their patrols to Madaki Village in Biu Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Army, the suspects were intercepted at the outskirt of the town alongside 100 concealed motorcycles, which were also recovered from them.

The Director Army Public Relation, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, told journalists that some of the Boko Haram members dislodged from the Sambisa forest are presently on the run and the general public should be on high alert by calling the attention of security operatives when people with unusual character and dressing are sighted.

He further stated that the suspected Boko Haram terrorists are undergoing preliminary investigation.