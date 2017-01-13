UNDP Partners With Borno Govt. To Monitor NGO Activities

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Borno state government are partnering to monitor the activities of humanitarian agencies operating in Borno state.

Representative of the country, Director Edward Kallon, who is in Maiduguri on a familiarisation visit, has been engaging in talks with the state Governor, Kashim Shettima on the the matter.

The talks centered around concerns recently raised by Shettima over some 126 Non-Governmental Organizations whom he accused of failing to justify funds they claim to be spending on the affected population in Borno.

Shettima had asked all of such humanitarian agencies to vacate the state, which according to him has become a “cash cow” for them.

The UNDP had however asked the state government to liase accordingly for better understanding of the activities of the many NGOs operating in the state.

“NGOs are partners of choice, some of them are good. It’s just like when you have children at home.

“There are good ones and there are troublemakers – but you try to manage and that is how it works here. That is why you see us on ground here, to make sure that whatever we do is transparent.

“Your Excellency, if you need any information on the activities of these people, ask us. – We should be able to report to you and give you information and you can crosscheck if you are not happy, that’s why we are here.”

Kallon also cautioned that only synergy between the government and humanitarian bodies would serve the best interest of the affected population.

According to him, humanitarian crisis around the world has placed a lot of demand on the UN system.

“The crisis we are managing here is also competing with emergencies in other parts of the world example Syria, Sudan etc.

“In Syria, for instance, the appeal that we launched is asking for six billion dollars. The South Sudan appeal is asking for three to four billion dollars so I really appeal to you and your government that we need to work together and speak with one voice.

“As we say in West Africa, if we allow the media to shoot us on our legs we are not going to be able to work because this is what is happening now.

“If we start sending a different language, different message it’s not going to help all of us here. So I really solicit your support for us to work with one voice and come together in strategic partnership.”

Shettima then absolved the UN system from his recent outburst, insisting that the presence of the non-performing organisations has caused untold hardship to people in the state.

“My anger was largely directed on the 126 NGOS who are smiling their ways to the bank on the agonies of our people but I think I was quoted out of context. Otherwise how can I criticise the UN system?

“People that have invested hundreds of millions of dollars on the welfare of my people; I want to make this clarification. My criticism is with the NGOs; especially the indigenous ones who are going on the international media and telling the whole world about the tragedy that has befallen Borno, providing account numbers where contributions should be made.

“My anger is to those of them that are here in Maiduguri that have created artificial scarcity of homes, making housing more prohibitive in Maiduguri than in Maitama Abuja.”

The governor however extolled the impact and achievements of the UN system since the humanitarian crisis begun.

“You guys are doing a great job and we remain eternally grateful to you. Honestly we are most grateful,” Shettima stated.