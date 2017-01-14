Ayade, Wike Sign 2017 Budgets Into Law

The Cross River state government has signed into law the 2017 appropriation bill of 707 billion naira.

Christened budget of infinite transposition for medium term expenditure framework for capital projects, the budget is expected to cover 2017, 2018 and 2019 fiscal years.

The new budget was handed over to the State Governor, Ben Ayade at the government house in Calabar, the Cross River state capital by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, John Gaul-Lebor.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has also signed the 2017 budget into law, with a promise to intensify project execution and development in the state.

At a meeting with members of the Rivers state House of Assembly, in Port Harcourt, the state capital Governor Wike also gave the assurance that all arms of government would be allowed to function independently.