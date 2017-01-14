Court Convicts Fuel Subsidy Marketers For Fraud

A Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja, has convicted two oil marketers, Walter Wagbatsoma, Adaoha Ugo-Ndagi and their company, Ontario Oil and Gas Limited for defrauding the Federal Government of the sum of 754 million Naira.

Their sentencing has been moved to Monday, January 16, after one of the convicts, Mrs Ugo-Nnadi collapsed in the dock.

They were arraigned by the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on an eight-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining property by false pretence, forgery and alteration of documents.

After five years in court, Justice Lateefat Okunnu, held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The first convict, Walter Watgbasoma, who is the Chairman of Ontario Oil & Gas Limited, was convicted in absentia as he had fled the country, despite the fact that the court is holding his passport and other travel documents.

He is currently under house arrest in the UK, where he is also accused of fraud.