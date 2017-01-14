Ex-Niger Delta Militants Vow To Expose Pipeline Vandals

Ex-militants in the Niger Delta region, have resolved to protect the sovereignty of the country and expose anyone found vandalising oil and gas installations within their communities, citing its negative effect on the environment and the mindset of investors .

They made the pledge at an emergency meeting organised by the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brigadier General Paul Boroh (RTD).

The meeting was held with the leaders of the Ex-Agitators, captured under the Niger Delta Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), in Benin City the capital of Edo State.

Its central focus was to foster peace and stability in the Niger Delta region, and the meeting was well attended by State Coordinators and members from all the nine Niger Delta States.

The meeting can be tagged a huge success, as all the leaders present, equally pledged their support for the current administration’s, Agricultural Empowerment Programmes for beneficiaries.

The Amnesty Programme has in recent times, focused on training and empowering beneficiaries in Agricultural activities.

Just recently, about 200 ex-agitators were successfully trained and empowered on enhanced agriculture at the National Biotechnology Development Center, in Odi, Baylesa State, while some others have been empowered with starter packs, to start their own farms.

One of the Leaders, Pastor Ruben Wilson, thanked General Boroh for his unbiased coordination of the Amnesty Programme, stating that under Boroh’s watch, the Amnesty Programme had transformed from a political tool, to a well-coordinated reintegration platform for the repentant Agitators of the Niger Delta Region.

In his response, General Boroh lauded the ex-agitators for their patience and perseverance, while also promising them of the Federal Government’s commitment to improving their lives, as well as other youths in the region.