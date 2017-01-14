Gaidam Advocates More Surveillance To End Insurgence

The Yobe state Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, has advocated intense surveillance as a measure to assist in ending the activities of the Boko Haram insurgents.

He said this during a meeting with the General Officer Commanding 3 Division of the Nigeria Army, Major General Peter Dauke, at the government House Damaturu.

Gaidam said, sequel to the capture of the camp zero in the heart of the Sambisa forest, there have been pockets of attacks by the dreaded Boko Haram group, hence the need for more vigilance.

“Following the recent attack on a military formation in Buniyadi, there is the need for intense surveillance and proactive measures to further allay fears in the minds of the people and fully restore socio-economic activities” the governor said.

He also called for maintenance of military presence at strategic locations, while stating that more military equipment should be provided even as the mop up exercise to clear the remnants of the insurgents is ongoing.

“The military need to provide adequate security at strategic locations, provide adequate military equipment, to help build the confidence of the people at this period of mop up, to clear the remnant of the terrorists group”the governor said.

While paying glorious tribute to officers and men who died in the course of ensuring peaceful co-existence, the governor thanked the military for their patriotism and dedication to the cooperate existence of the country.

He assured that his administration would continue to support the military with necessary assistance to achieve the desired objectives.

“I wish to assure the GOC of our resolve to continue to support and cooperate with relevant security agencies, to ensure a crime-free state and completely bring to an end the activities of the Boko Haram”.

While noting the receptive nature of the people of the state, the GOC also urged them to be more vigilant as the militants are presently on the run sequel to the capture of their stronghold.

Furthermore, he asked residents to report anyone with suspicious character to security agents.

“Yobe people are well known for hospitality but I wish to state clearly that people must be extra vigilant and ensure that strange and suspicious people are reported to security agents for prompt action.

“The runaway insurgents must not capitalized on your reception. The GOC said.

The military hierarchy has since moved the headquarters of the 3 Division of the Nigeria Army from Rukuba barracks in Jos the Plateau state capital to Damaturu, Yobe state, to add impetus to the fight against the activities of the terrorists in the troubled northeast.