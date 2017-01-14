NPFL: Ikechukwu Ezenwa Becomes Ifeanyi Ubah FC Captain

Channels Television
Updated January 14, 2017

fc1Ifeanyi Ubah football club have named Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, as their captain for the 2016/ 2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), season.

The Federation Cup winners will face Kano Pillars in the opening fixture of the 2016/2017 NPFL season at the Sani Abacha stadium on Saturday.

Ezenwa, took over from Wilson Elu, who would now act as the Deputy Skipper of the Anambra Warriors.

The experienced shot stopper linked up with the Nnewi-based side, from Sunshine Stars during the mid-season transfer window last term.


