NSCDC Arrests Suspect, Raises Alarm Over Kerosene Adulteration

The Nasarawa state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested one Muhammed Abdullahi for allegedly adulterating Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in Lafia.

The command’s spokesman, Mr Aso Okereke, disclosed this in a statement made available to Channels Television in Lafia.

He said the suspect was arrested on January 11, 2017 at Bukan-Sidi area of Lafia metropolis while selling Kerosene mixed with large proportion of petrol (PMS) to unsuspecting members of the public.

According to him, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect bought 87 litres of kerosene and adulterated it with 25 litres of petrol to increase the volume in order to make gain in view of the increase in price of kerosene.

He said the offence was punishable under section 17(b) unlawful dealing with petroleum products and adulteration of petroleum product as specified in section 18 of the Miscellaneous Offenses Act.

He cautioned members of the public to always buy kerosene and other petroleum products from approved vendors to avert dangerous consequences.

“The corps is concerned about the disastrous effect of the suspect’s action to the safety of citizen considering the numerous cases of explosion recorded in other parts of the country,” the statement read.

He said the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded on the matter.