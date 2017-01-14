Osun Will Conduct LG Election Before 2018 Election – APC Chairman

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Prince Gboyega Famodun has disclosed that Governor Rauf Aregbesola would conduct local government election before the 2018 gubernatorial election.

According to Famodun, the state government and the APC is preparing for the conduct of election into the local government offices cross the 67 local governments and area councils in the state.

Famodun stated this in an interview with ‎newsmen in Osogbo, Osun the State capital.‎

He attributed the delay in the conduct of the local government elections to a suit filed against the state government on the constitution of Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC chairman said: “We made a major developmental stride some few months ago by creating new local government in the state, we need to consolidate and make sure these new local governments have their own feet on the ground.

“The opposition party took us to court, so we couldn’t conduct local government election.

“We need to fight it and conduct the election into these local governments and Local Government Development Authority.

“If we conduct local government election now, then we will know we are preparing for governorship election.

“I am giving the people of Osun state the assurance that the election will still hold before the governorship election.”