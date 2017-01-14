Former Ministers Visit Wike, Seek PDP’s Unity

Former ministers, led by a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sule Lamido, on Saturday visited Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Mr Lamido spoke on behalf of the former ministers in what looked like an effort to build political alliances ahead of the 2019 elections.

He commended Governor Wike for standing firm and defending the principles of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He requested, on behalf of others, that Governor Wike should make himself available with other PDP governors as the rallying point for the party as it gets back on its feet.

“You are our own. You are a PDP creation therefore PDP has claim over you.

“With your colleagues, you must come together as a group of governors to be our rallying point,” he said.

The former governor also advocated a united front for the PDP.

Governor Wike, in his reaction, assured the former minister that his commitment to the party would remain irrespective of the challenges facing the party.

“It doesn’t matter what happens, nobody will intimidate us. We will never allow ourselves to be cowed not to stand firm and defend democracy.

“Yes we will pay the price. There are sacrifices but it is worth it,” he assured.

Those present at the meeting include Ibrahim Shekarau, Boni Haruna, Abba Moro, Erelu Olusola Obada, Iyom Anennih and Ambassador Musa Kazaure.