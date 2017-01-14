Trump Willing To Work With Russia And China

U.S President-elect, Donald Trump, says he is willing to work with Russia and China, providing they both co-operate with the United States.

Mr Trump also said that the newly-imposed sanctions on Russia will remain, “at least for a period of time” but it can then be lifted.

Furthermore, he stated that the ‘One China’ policy, in which the U.S no longer acknowledges Taiwan, is up for negotiation.

Meanwhile, a U.S Senate committee will probe claims Russia attempted to meddle in the presidential election.

The President-elect, on Wednesday, said for the first time he believes Russia was behind hacking ahead of the election.

They will examine Russia’s cyber activity and intelligence practices.