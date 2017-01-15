Buhari Celebrates Troops On Armed Forces Remembrance Day

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended troops serving in different parts of Nigeria and across Africa for their sacrifice for the country and the continent.

The President also gave special kudos to Nigerian troops in the Sambisa forest in Borno State, the Air Force in Yola, Adamawa State and the Peace Keeping force in Liberia.

In the presence of the service chiefs and other dignitaries, President Buhari put a call to the troops and thanked them for the many sacrifices they have made for the unity of Nigeria and Africa at large.

He noted that they have not just protected Nigeria’s territorial integrity, but have also represented the nation well in the international community.

A group of pipers from the military heralded the President’s arrival to the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Abuja, where prayers were offered for the departed soldiers.

He led the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki among other dignitaries to lay wreaths in honour of the fallen heroes.

The signing of the register and release of doves by President Buhari drew the curtain on activities to mark the Armed Forces Remembrance Day for 2017.