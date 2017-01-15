Digital Switchover: NBC Distributes Set Up Boxes In Abuja

The Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mr Modibbo Kawu, says over 100,000 set up boxes have been distributed in Abuja in three weeks.

This follows the digital switchover of the Federal Capital Territory in December 2016.

Briefing reporters on the progress of the switchover plan in Abuja, Mr Kawu was hopeful that the June 2017 deadline across Nigeria would be met.

He noted that the digitisation was not an event, but a process which would continue years after the deadline until the switchover was 100%.

The NBC boss said that the Federal Capital Territory would serve as the laboratory for the Nigeria’s complete digitisation, where observed mistakes and challenges would aid the next phase of switchover across the six geo-political zones.

He hinted that about 90 youths have been employed as agents to run the 24 hours call centre to tackle activation and other challenges.