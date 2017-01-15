Everton Shock Manchester City 4-0 In League Match

Everton on Sunday stunned Manchester City 4-0 in a Premier League match at the Goodison Park.

The Black Watch took the lead in the 34th minute when Romelu Lukaku netted a brilliant goal with Kevin Mirallas’ assist.

Mirallas doubled the score as he also utilised Ross Barkley’s cross while the hosts maintained the lead till the half time whistle was blown.

The resilience of Ronald Koeman’s men earned them a third goal with Tom Davies’ fascinating shot 11 minutes to the end of the match.

Pep Guardiola seemed disappointed with his players as all efforts to get a consolation proved abortive, while new signing Ademola Lookman netted the fourth for Everton.

Manchester United have slipped to fifth position on the Premier League table with 42 points while Everton maintained their seventh place with 30 points.