Troops Intensify Clearance Operations Of Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists

As part of clearance operations of remnants and fleeing Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria’s northeast, troops have continuously been carrying out raids, patrols and cordon operations.

Troops of 112 Task Force Battalion, 22 Brigade, Nigerian Army on Operation LAFIYA DOLE, conducted joint operations with vigilantes and civilian JTF in suspected Boko Haram terrorists’ hideouts in their area of responsibility.

A statement by the Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, revealed that within the last two days, the troops carried out quite a number of patrols and clearance operations in various villages and towns in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Troops Rescued 37 Persons

“On Thursday January 12, 2017, with the assistance of some local vigilantes and civilian JTF, the troops carried out fighting patrols and clearance operations in Awada and Sinbaya villages. During the operations, the troops met stiff resistance towards Sinbaya from suspected Boko Haram terrorists in which they neutralised eight terrorists.

“They also carried out similar clearance operation at Anaduwa village where they removed Boko Haram terrorists’ flags and recovered four Isuzu vehicles and three motorcycles. The troops also rescued 37 persons held captives; comprising 23 women and 14 children.

“Yesterday (Friday), they also carried out a joint patrol to Talwari village which served as harbour area for Boko Haram terrorists as well as Agulari, Kirinari, Gubdori and Yale villages.

“Although the terrorists have abandoned the locations, the troops observed suspected Boko Haram terrorists activities such as abandoned flags in the area. They also arrested the terrorists’ food store keeper and recovered two Isuzu vehicles, grinding machines and vehicles workshop.”

Troops Rescued Another 21 Hostages

Brigadier General Usman further disclosed that the troops rescued another 21 hostages while some arms were recovered during clearance operations in some villages.

“In addition, they (troops) recovered five Pump Action Guns, two Pumping machines, eight vehicle tyres and one battery. The troops proceeded to Dagumba, Boboshe, Kajeri, Boskoro and Saleri and cleared the areas.

“The troops discovered and destroyed suspected Boko Haram terrorists’ night market at Boboshe and neutralised five terrorists. They also rescued 21 persons held by the Boko Haram terrorists that comprise of 12 women and nine children. The patrol also recovered one Toyota truck at Kajeri and arrested one Boko Haram terrorist in Boskoro village.”

The Army spokesman noted that a soldier who sustained an injury during the clearance operations was in stable condition where he was receiving medical attention.

He maintained that the operations to rid Nigeria of the remaining Boko Haram terrorists was ongoing, urging members of the public to inform security agencies about suspicious persons in their environs.