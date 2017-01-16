Air Force Gives Cost Of Involvement In Lafiya Dole Operation

The Nigerian Air Force says it has spent a total of 2.738 billion Naira in 2016 to ensure a functional air component of the Operation Lafiya Dole, in the Northeastern part of Nigeria.

This was made known during a briefing of Ministers of Information, Defence and members of the Bring Back Our Girls Group, (BBOG), Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, Commanding Officer by Air Vice Marshal Nurudeen Balogun and the Tactical Commander, Air Commodore Charles Ohwo.

Addressing the Members of the BBOG, the Commanding Officer Air Vice Marshal Balogun, informed the group that efforts were being made to locate not only the missing Chibok school girls but also any person abducted by the Boko Haram sect.

According to him, the abducted were cited on January 7 and 12, 2017 and those abductees who were rescued, have been handed over to the ground troops in Maiduguri.