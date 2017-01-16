Chelsea Give Updates On Loaned Youth Players

Chelsea Academy defender, Dion Conroy, has extended his loan at Aldershot Town till the end of April.

The 21-year-old, who won the FA Youth Cup and Under-21 Premier League with Chelsea, has helped the Shots up to seventh place in the National League in the ongoing season.

Meanwhile, Colombian forward, Jhoao Rodriguez, has switched loan clubs in his homeland from Sante Fe to Cortulua.

Previous season’s FA Youth Cup-winning goalkeeper, Nathan Baxter, has also joined Solihull Moors in the National League until May 14.

The goalkeeper was previously on loan with Met Police FC, a football club located outside London in East Molesey.