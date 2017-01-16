Merkel Made A Catastrophic Mistake’ On Migrants- Trump

U.S President-elect, Donald Trump, says the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, made a very catastrophic mistake by admitting more than one million migrants into her country.

He also said Mrs Merkel is by far Europe’s most important leader, and that the EU has become a vehicle for Germany.

Mr trump made the remarks while giving details of his foreign policy goals in an interview with British and German newspapers.

According to the BBC, he told the Times and Bild newspapers that his priority is to create fairer trade deals for the U.S and have strong borders.

He added that the United States has to address its trade deficit with the rest of the world, particularly with china.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with the Washington Post, Mr Trump hinted that he was close to finalising a replacement for President Barack Obama’s healthcare programme, the Affordable Care Act.