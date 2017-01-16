EPL: Mourinho, Klopp Satisfied With Draw

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, wants his players to stop spurning chances after they needed an 84th-minute equalizer from Zlatan Ibrahimovic to rescue a 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

Only seven of United’s 32 Premier League goals this season have been scored in the first 35 minutes and Mourinho wants his team to stop letting their opponents off the hook.

United, who had won their previous nine matches in all competitions, remain sixth, four points off the top four.

On the flipside, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp believes his team dominated play and deserved more from the game.

A James Milner penalty handed the visitors the lead in the 27th minute after Paul Pogba handled the ball in the box.

After the game, Klopp was quick to praise the performance of his Liverpool side but admitted that while a draw was satisfactory, the performance merited more.