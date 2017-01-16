Explosion Rocks University Of Maiduguri, Four Dead

Channels Television
Updated January 16, 2017

Explosion Rocks University Of Maiduguri, Many Feared DeadFour people have been killed in a suicide attack that occurred in the early hours of the morning at the University of Maiduguri.

A professor of veterinary medicine identified as Aliyu Mani, is one of those killed in the early morning attack.

Survivors say the attack was carried out by a seven year old boy who detonated his bomb while Muslim worshippers were praying at the junior staff quarters mosque.

Borno State Police Commissioner, Damian Chukwu, told journalists at the scene of the incident that four people had died in the attack.Explosion Rocks University Of Maiduguri, Many Feared Dead

According to the CP, two people died on the spot while two others died in hospital.

Others injured have been evacuated to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

The attack was the first on the university since the nearly six-year-old insurgency began.

End of first semester examinations are currently ongoing at the university.

 


More on Headlines

Presidency Warns Against Sales Of Social Investment Programmes’ Forms

Buhari Celebrates Troops On Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Isheri School Kidnap: Abductors Demand 1.2bn Naira Ransom

Troops Rescue More Hostages In Intensified Clearance Operations

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV