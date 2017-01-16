Explosion Rocks University Of Maiduguri, Many Feared Dead

Four people have been killed in a suicide attack that occurred in the early hours of the morning at the University of Maiduguri.

A professor of veterinary medicine identified as Aliyu Mani, is one of those killed in the early morning attack.

Survivors say the attack was carried out by a seven year old boy who detonated while Muslim worshippers were praying at the junior staff quarters mosque.

Borno State Police Commissioner, Damian Chukwu, told journalists at the scene of the incident that four people had died in the attack.

According to the CP, two people died on the spot while two others died in hospital.

Others injured have been evacuated to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

The attack is the first on the university since the nearly six year old insurgency began.

End of first semester examinations is currently ongoing at the university.