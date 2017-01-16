Isheri School Kidnap: Students’ Group Wants Security Upgraded

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) has expressed concern over the kidnap of students and staff of Nigerian Tulip International College (formerly Turkish International School) in Ogun State.

The President of the MSSN in Lagos State, Dr. Saheed Ashafa, gave the group’s reaction to the abduction in a statement on Monday.

Dr. Ashafa also condemned the bomb attack at the University of Maiduguri early Monday morning.

His statement is coming four days after ten (10) people including students of the NTIC were abducted from their school premises.

According to Dr. Ashafa, the kidnap and bomb blasts should serve as a signal to the Federal Government and the Military that there should be no relaxation despite the fall of Sambisa forest.

While commending Nigeria security operatives for the recorded success so far, Dr. Ashafa lamented that students were the most affected victims of the horrible experiences of terrorism and kidnapping.

The MSSN Lagos leader said: “The act of turning students and educationists to money making avenue is condemnable and capable of discouraging people’s interest in education, if not properly addressed. We appeal to security operatives to do all they could to ensure the safe rescue of the victims of the kidnap incident at Turkish International school.

“The bombing of the University of Maiduguri mosque came to us as a shock. It is disheartening and incomprehensible, as it surprisingly happened at a point when many Nigerians are beginning to show confidence that terrorism is coming to an end in the country. Perpetrators of such act must be arrested and dealt with appropriately.

“However, the saddening current development is a caution to both Nigerians and security operatives. Though extremely painful, it is a bad signal that the fall of Sambisa forest, which is believed to be the headquarters of Boko Haram sect, does not automatically translate to the end of terrorism in Nigeria; so our security operatives need to do more.”‎

He feared that the incapacitation of Boko Haram to operate from Sambisa Forest could lead to the rise of terrorists’ incursion in many of Nigerian communities if government fails to act fast.

To avoid the incursion and further criminal activities, he suggested proper mobilisation of all security agencies for swift and robust internal security and surveillance.

He added, “‎School owners in Lagos have to increase their security consciousness. The frightening reports of arrest of Boko Haram suspects in the state and cases of kidnapping is discouraging and beginning to create fear among parents in the state.

“Our security operatives may also have to go and re-strategise against internal security threat that the success recorded by them in key places could cause.

“They should also begin to pay more attentions to border strips, and other states and areas that some of the fleeing terrorists could want to operate or hide”.