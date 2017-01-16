Justice Ademola’s Trial Opens

The prosecution of Justice Adeniyi Ademola opened at the FCT High Court on Monday January 16, 2016, as the prosecution counsel lined up 14 witnesses to testify against him.

The lead prosecution counsel, Mr Segun Jegede, told the court that he had 14 witnesses including officials of the Department of State Services (DSS), Zenith Bank and Guarantee Trust Bank who will testify in the case.

The court proceedings commenced with the prosecution counsel addressing the court on the evidence with which he intends to prosecute the case.

He also told the court that he had lined up 14 witnesses who will testify, apart from other evidences he wished to tender before the court.

After his statement of evidence, the prosecution invited his first witness, a sales consultant to Coscharis Motors in Lagos who testified to have received payment of eight million naira from Joe Agi Associate for a BMW car.

The prosecution then tendered the invoice for that transaction, including an original certificate of ownership to the court as part of his evidence

The defence counsel, however, objected to the request by the prosecution to admit a written statement of the witness to the Department of State Services as part of evidence to tender before the court.

After listening to arguments from the defence and prosecution counsels, the presiding judge adjourned to January 17 to rule on the objections.

Both counsels to the defence and prosecution have applauded the decision of the court, describing it as a good start.

Justice Adeniyi Ademola is standing trial over an allegation of bribery and illegal possession of firearms.