Kidnapping: Rector Advocates More Security For Schools

The Rector of Olawoyin Awosika School Of Innovative Studies, Professor Abiola Awosika Fapetu, has advocated the need for a security system such as a community vigilante, which residents can pay for, to enhance their safety.

This was her opinion as she spoke on Channels Television’s breakfast show, Sunrise Daily, about the spate of kidnapping in schools across Nigeria.

Recently, five staff and two students, were kidnapped from Tulip International School, formerly known as (Nigerian Turkish International School), Isheri, Ogun state.

The kidnappers have asked for a ransom of 1.2 billion Naira, in exchange for the abducted school members, which include both Nigerian and Turkish nationals.

In reaction to this, Awosika said: “There should have been certain measures put in place, and we can blame the school for not taking care of the children but a whole lot of things were already wrong before we got to this point.”

According to her, there is a whole lot of burden put on academic institutions, which the Police as well as the community, can help to take care of.

“We can’t blame the government for everything but again, we have a whole lot of burden on us, especially as schools,” she added.

Citing her school as an example, the Rector explained that the main gate has 24/7 paramilitary guards, while it is about 100 yards from the school.

In addition to that, she said: “We have to provide 24 hours security for the school.”

Stating other ways by which safe schooling can be encouraged, as it is done in other clams, she said “when you bring a child to school, you sign him or her in, it doesn’t matter what is happening out there, you can’t get to that kid when it is time to close”.

Kidnap Insurance

Also, considering the financial losses associated with kidnapping and ransom requests, Awosika suggested that there should be insurance for kidnapping.

“Is it possible to have insurance for kidnapping? because all these millions that are being paid to kidnappers, how many businesses can bear such losses?

“Can we get a group of operatives with integrity that would be the link between the people and those that terrorise us, and help us find a way to profile them,” she questioned.

Furthermore, she stated that when all security measures are put in by the schools, within the premises, there is still need for proper surveillance when everyone is about their regular daily activities.

“Even if you can provide protection in your campus, how many of us can afford a patrol vehicle for kids just to pick them up from school.”

She maintained that there is a systemic gap that still has to be filled and called on the government to look into the issue as fast as possible.