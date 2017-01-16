Kwara Govt. Seeks FG’s Support In Tourism, Solid Mineral For State Development

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has solicited support of the Federal Government in areas of solid minerals development and tourism to increase the state’s revenue base.

Governor Ahmed made this request in IIorin when he received members of the Presidential Committee on Revenue Mobilisation for Natural Resources and Ecological Fund led by Dr Rafiq Ogunbambi at his office.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abdulwahab Oba, the governor, described the FG’s interventions in solid minerals and ecological fund as a welcome development.

The governor called on the Federal Government to come to the assistance of the state in addressing its environmental challenges, adding that the state would be exceptionally willing to build a stronger partnership with the revenue mobilisation and fiscal allocation commission, to take advantage of various opportunities with a view of improving the state’s economy.

The governor also promised that the state government will ensure there are opportunities in the tourism sector in order to boost the economy and the state in general.

Meanwhile, the team leader, Presidential Committee on Revenue Mobilisation for Natural Resources and Ecological Fund, Dr Rafiq Ogunbambi, told the governor that the team was in the state to assess critical areas that pose as a challenge to the state government.

He however expressed concern over environmental challenges in Kilanko area of Ilorin, calling on the government to relocate inhabitants in the flood prone areas, ahead of the next raining season to avert disaster.