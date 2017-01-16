Lagos CP Ordered To Place Convicted Ontario Oil MD Under Watch

The Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has ordered the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni to keep a close watch on the Managing Director of Ontario Oil and Gas, Adaoha Ugo-Nadagi, who collapsed on Friday after she was convicted of a 744 million naira fuel subsidy scam.

Presiding judge, Justice Lateefa Okunnu of a Lagos High Court, on Monday, ordered the medical directors of Havana Hospital, Surulere and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), to both swear to an affidavit of means, clearly stating the status of her health.

At Monday’s proceedings, counsel to Ndagi, told the court that after she collapsed on Friday she was rushed to Havana Hospital where she was placed on life support and oxygen.

She was then transferred to LUTH where she has been receiving treatment.

EFCC counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, however asked the court to pronounce the sentence in the absence of the convicts.

In her ruling, Justice Okunnu noted that there seems to be a lacuna in the law as to the sentencing of the convicts in absentia. She however reserved the sentencing till Wednesday, January 18 2017.

Ndagi, oil mogul, Walter Wagbasoma and their company, Ontario Oil and Gas were convicted by the court for their roles in a N744m subsidy fraud brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.