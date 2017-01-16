Lassa Fever Kills Four In Nasarawa State

The Nasarawa State government has confirmed the re-emergence of Lassa fever disease in the state in north-central Nigeria.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Iya, confirmed the death of four persons during an interview with Channels Television.

Dr. Iya further disclosed that the state had recorded 16 suspected cases while 36 people, who had contact with the deceased, were being followed up.

He noted that all the cases were from Lafia, the state’s capital and that the government had taken adequate measures to stall the spread of the deadly disease.

The re-emerging case comes barely three weeks after the Ondo State government said it had put all measures to prevent the disease from spreading to the state.

As part of efforts towards achieving this, the Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Dayo Adeyanju, convened a sensitisation meeting with stakeholders in the state.