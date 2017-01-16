NDLEA Discovers 400 Bags Of Cannabis In Ilorin

The Kwara state office of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has discovered a warehouse stored with about 400 bags of cannabis sativa popularly called marijuana.

The cannabis also called ‘igbo’ weighed 4.36kg along Osere in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara state.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the State Commander of the agency, Mr Apeh Reuben said that the marijuana warehouse was discovered following a tip off from residents.

The warehouse, according to him, was monitored for two weeks by his officers and investigation is ongoing in an effort to arrest the suspects connected with the marijuana.

He appealed to parents to monitor their wards and ensure they do not move with bad gangs.