Obiano Signs MoU For Ultra Modern Park In Anambra

The Anambra State government has signed an agreement worth 740 million Naira with Del-Trazi Limited to help construct 120 vehicle capacity ultra-modern motor park.

Singing the agreement, Governor Willie Obiano maintained that he was willing to identify with any positive project that would continue to enhance the beauty of the entire state.

The agreement was signed at the governor’s Lodge in Amawbia.

He charged the management of the company to get started and see to the completion of the project, within the 12 months targeted date.

Briefing reporters on he project, the chairman of Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency, (ANSIPPA), stated that several benefits attached to the project when completed include creation of at least 200 direct jobs, decongestion of the Upper Iweka area which is a very critical business area in the state, beautification and lighting up of the area as well as majorly contributing to the Internally Generated Revenue of the state.

The Managing Director of the Company, Mr Chuka Obiorah, commended the business acumen of the governor which he said had turned the state to a first choice investment destination, assuring the state government that the project would be delivered on record time.

The state government hopes that as it puts more infrastructure in place in the transport sector challenges of congestion and indiscriminate citing of motor parks will soon be a thing of the past.