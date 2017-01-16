Osun Police Holds Peace Meeting With Farmers And Herdsmen

The Osun State Police Command has frowned at the use of underage children for cattle rearing business by Fulani herdsmen in the state.

This was made known during a peace meeting organised by the state command of the Nigeria police to iron out issues of disagreement raging between some farmers and herdsmen in the state.

At the meeting, the police said it discovered that asides lack of communications, the use of underage children who can’t handle cattle has led to consequent clash with farmers.

The Commissioner of Police, Fimihan Adeoye ‎who trying to make peace between the farmers and the herdsmen, noted the use of underage children to rear cattle as one of the key causes of cattle tramping upon farms of indigenous people in the state.

He said the police will soon take legal actions on the use of underage children by the Fulani herdsmen in enforcement of the Child Rights Act which protects the children.

While the meeting was ongoing, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Osun State command, paraded three suspected Fulani men believed to be terrorising farmers and residents of Ikoyi in Isokan Local government Area of the state.

Addressing newsmen, the state commandant, Ayodele Phillips said the men were apprehended in possession of several guns, pellets, charms and many other dangerous weapons in the bush.

He called on the public to be open and give relevant information to security agencies when necessary.

Meanwhile, the NSCDC boss says thorough investigation will be carried out to ascertain claims of the men and apprehend the other two, who are presently at large, if found guilty will be brought to book.