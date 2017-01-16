Police, Hunters Foil Kidnap Of Monarch’s Wife In Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has foiled a kidnap attempt on the wife of the traditional ruler of Ikoya in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state, Grace Faduyile.

A member of the kidnap gang was shot dead by Police detectives during the operation.

The State Police Command spokesman, Femi Joseph, told journalists that “immediately the command received the information about the monarch’s wife’s abduction, a team of policemen went after the kidnappers in conjunction with the local hunters”.

“The hoodlums later abandoned the victims and ran into the bush. But the combined team went after them and there was an exchange of fire which led to the death of one of them.

“The others escaped with bullet injuries.”

He added that the victim was rescued unhurt, while the policemen and the hunters were still searching for the fleeing members of the gang.