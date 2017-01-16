Turkish Cargo Jet Crashes, Kills At Least 37

Updated January 16, 2017
A Turkish Cargo plane flying from Hong Kong has crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing at least 37 people, most of them on the ground.

The aircraft crashed as it was landing amid fog at Manas Airport, about 25 km north of the capital, Bishkek.

Officials say at least 15 buildings were destroyed in a village outside the airport, with a number of children among the dead.

Flight tk 6491 was to have stopped at manas en route to Istanbul in Turkey.

The plane belonged to Turkish cargo carrier act, which flies under the name ‘My Cargo’.


