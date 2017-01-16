VP Osinbajo Visits Gbaramatu Kingdom

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday paid a visit to the Gbaramatu Kingdom in Delta state.

Osinbajo was accompanied by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu and was received in Delta State by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

He then flew to Gbaramatu kingdom for a talk with the leaders of the oil bearing coastal communities.

The Vice President is looking to engage in talks on how to address issues affecting the region and bring an end to militants’ attacks on Nigeria’s oil and gas facilities.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to also visit a number of oil communities across some Niger Delta states.

According to a statement from the Office of the Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo would also be visiting Bayelsa and Rivers States at a later date to be announced.

Spokesperson for the Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, described the move as further demonstration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s readiness and determination to comprehensively address the Niger Delta situation.