Ogun Partners With Firm On Rice Production

The Ogun State Government has concluded plans with Sterling Group, an Agro-Allied Firm, to embark on the cultivation of rice and other agricultural produce for food security.

This was made known at a meeting between the Government delegation led by Secretary to the State Government, Mr Taiwo Adeoluwa and the firm’s Executive Director, Mr Tokunbo Aromolaran, in Abeokuta, the capital of the state.

Mr Aromolaran told the meeting that the firm intended to commit the sum of $10 million to the project, adding that the target was to make Ogun the biggest rice producing State, as operations would commence when all necessary arrangements have been concluded.

“We have done this extensively in the Northern part of Nigeria and we just realised that right here in Ogun State, we have a very reliable and forward looking government that supports the growth of agriculture.

“It is like a meeting of minds. We are ready to do this on a large scale and we are ready to put in what it takes to make Ogun State the biggest rice producing State in the federation,” Aromolaran said.

Mr Adeoluwa noted that agriculture was one of the major ways to generate revenue and survive the current economic downturn in Nigeria, saying that the current administration in the State had always accorded it a pride of place in its programme and policies.

While assuring the investors of the government’s cooperation and support, the State Scribe promised prompt consideration of their proposal.

Also at the meeting were the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs, Adepeju Adebajo, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Tolu Odebiyi, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Steve Ipinniwa and other top government functionaries.