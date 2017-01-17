Accidental Bombing: Governor Shettima Orders Emergency Medical Response

The government of Borno State has ordered the State Ministry of Health to set up an emergency with all medical hospitals under the State following accidental bombing of a settlement in Rann in Kala-Balge Local Government Area.

Air Force jet had bombed the location, killing unidentified number of persons in counter-insurgency operation. It said it got a tip-off that fleeing Boko Haram members had settled somewhere within the location.

After the accidental bombing, government hospitals located in Maiduguri which include the State Specialist Hospital, the Professor Umaru Shehu Hospital and General Muhammad Shuwa memorial hospital, were placed on standby in readiness to carry out emergency treatment.

Evacuation Of Victims

Isa Gusau, a spokesman for Governor Kashim Shettima, said in a statement emailed to reporters, that Governor Shettima received the news with very deep concern while he had channeled his focus on ensuring that all the victims, particularly those with severe injuries were provided with urgent medical treatment.

“As at this evening, the International Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent have deployed a helicopter which is on ground at Rann to begin evacuation of victims, starting with those with the most critical health conditions.

“The MSF (Doctors without border) and other officials of the State Government are been first responders.

“Governor Shettima particularly commends the MSF for its rapid response in providing first aid treatment to victims at the scene,” the statement read.

Mr Gusau stated that Governor Shettima was working to ensure that ‎all victims were evacuated as soon as possible.

He said that the State Commissioner of Health had mobilised medical doctors, nurses, lab technicians, pharmacists ‎and other health officials in all hospitals owned by Borno State Government while ambulances have also been deployed.

“The medical experts are currently on standby with emergency consumables set for treatment of victims soon as they arrive Maiduguri.

“Casualty figures are yet to be ascertained but from information available to the Governor, there are records of deaths with many persons injured.

“The Governor’s heart is with families of all those affected and urges citizens to pray for the repose of the souls of those dead and the speedy recovery of the injured.

“Governor Shettima looks forward to formal communication from the military to ascertain what happened and would brief the press should there be the need to do so.

“For now, all focus should be on the evacuation of victims and the provision of emergency medical services to them with the hope that they quickly recover,” the statement added.

The Nigerian Air Force has issued a statement, saying it regrets the accidental air strike by its troops in the settlement in northeast Nigeria.

In the statement by Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa, the force condoled with the families of the dead, stressing that the ill-fated occurrence was extremely regretted.

President Muhammadu Buhari had also consoled families of affected victims, assuring them of the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring that they get adequate medical care.