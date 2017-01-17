Air Chief Condemns Renewed Bombings, Advocates Civilians’ Support

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has condemned the increasing rate of bomb attacks in Nigeria’s northeast region.

Air Marshal Abubakar said the renewed bombings in some part of the country were part of insurgence, especially with the dislodgment of the Boko Haram terrorists.

He, however, observed that the attacks were not peculiar, stressing that the military cannot deal with the menace alone.

The Air Chief explained that civilian intelligence and vigilance would play a big role to stop the activities of the dreaded insurgents.

He further stressed the importance of strong synergy between the civilians and the Nigerian Armed Forces, noting that it would critically reduce the incidences.

Air Marshal Abubakar said the corporation would also aid engagement with civilians through humanitarian efforts and psychological warfare.

The censure on the renewed bombings followed the attack on a mosque in the University of Maiduguri in Borno State in which four persons died with several others injured.

Barely 48 hours after the bombing, an accidental bombing of a civilian community occurred in Rann, also in Borno State.

The spokesman for the military, Brigadier General Rabe Abubakar, who confirmed the incident to Channels Television, admitted that it was an error deeply regretted by the military.

He explained that soldiers got information of movement of Boko Haram members and deployed ground troops and air cover to tackle the terrorists before the unfortunate occurrence took place.